No Other Land creators to self-release film, after rejecting MUBI streaming deal
"It made no sense to us that they would take our film showing Israel’s oppression of Palestinians, and then also partner with a company contributing to that oppression."Image: No Other Land
Last year’s Best Documentary Oscar winner, No Other Land, has not had a smooth path to mainstream release. After garnering serious attention on the festival rounds, the film—a collaboration between Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers, documenting violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities in the West Bank—had a very brief self-released theatrical run, but no attention from the major theater chains. Now, its creators have announced that they’ve cut independent deals to self-release a streaming version of the film on a number of online platforms… while also very pointedly announcing that the decision came after rejecting a more structured deal with British streaming platform MUBI.