No Other Land creators to self-release film, after rejecting MUBI streaming deal

Last year’s Best Documentary Oscar winner, No Other Land, has not had a smooth path to mainstream release. After garnering serious attention on the festival rounds, the film—a collaboration between Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers, documenting violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities in the West Bank—had a very brief self-released theatrical run, but no attention from the major theater chains. Now, its creators have announced that they’ve cut independent deals to self-release a streaming version of the film on a number of online platforms… while also very pointedly announcing that the decision came after rejecting a more structured deal with British streaming platform MUBI.

Co-directors Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham made the announcement on Instagram, releasing a video in which they discussed how TV networks and streamers rejected plans to show the film. The one exception was MUBI, but after the film’s producers learned about the streamer’s financial links to Sequoia Capital, a company that also funds an Israeli defense tech company called Kela, they said they rejected the deal. Per Abraham, “It made no sense to us that they would take our film showing Israel’s oppression of Palestinians, and then also partner with a company contributing to that oppression.”

Instead, No Other Land will release to rent or own on October 20 on platforms like Apple TV, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play, Kinema, and Gathr. All proceeds from purchases will go to help provide water, electricity, and education in the Masafer Yatta community that the film centers on—where, the pair notes, things have only become much worse since their film won the Oscar, citing the 24-hour abduction of co-director Hamdan Ballal, and the July killing of Palestinian activist Awdah Hathaleen, who consulted on the film.

No Other Land is available for pre-orders from Apple here, before becoming available on the 20th.

[via Deadline]