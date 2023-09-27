October is the official start of the spooky season, and the TV calendar definitely—thankfully—reflects that. Need proof? Horror favorite Mike Flanagan drops his final Netflix show, The Fall Of The House Of Usher, over the coming weeks. Meanwhile, a Goosebumps series and John Carpenter anthology are set to premiere, as are the latest seasons of Chucky and Shining Vale.
But it’s not all about frights: Disney+ continues adding to its Marvel slate with the much-anticipated second season of Loki, and period-drama fans can rejoice with The Gilded Age’s latest batch of episodes and Brie Larson’s new show for Apple TV+. And that’s just scratching the surface. Here is The A.V. Club’s guide to all the major TV projects to keep you entertained throughout October.