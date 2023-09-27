October TV preview: Loki, The Fall Of The House Of Usher, and 30 other shows to watch

Preview

October TV preview: Loki, The Fall Of The House Of Usher, and 30 other shows to watch

Plus, Brie Larson leads a new series, Frasier returns, Our Flag Means Death sets sail again, and much more

By
Saloni Gajjar
Tim Lowery
Cindy White
and Emma Keates
T'nia Miller in The Fall Of The House Of Usher (Photo: Eike Schroter/Netflix), Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer in Fellow Travelers (Photo: Ben Mark Holzberg/Showtime), Tom Hiddleston in Loki (Photo: Disney+), Brie Larson in Lessons In Chemistry (Photo: Apple TV+), Omar Sy in Lupin (Photo: Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix)
T’nia Miller in The Fall Of The House Of Usher (Photo: Eike Schroter/Netflix), Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer in Fellow Travelers (Photo: Ben Mark Holzberg/Showtime), Tom Hiddleston in Loki (Photo: Disney+), Brie Larson in Lessons In Chemistry (Photo: Apple TV+), Omar Sy in Lupin (Photo: Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix)
Graphic: Libby McGuire

October is the official start of the spooky season, and the TV calendar definitely—thankfully—reflects that. Need proof? Horror favorite Mike Flanagan drops his final Netflix show, The Fall Of The House Of Usher, over the coming weeks. Meanwhile, a Goosebumps series and John Carpenter anthology are set to premiere, as are the latest seasons of Chucky and Shining Vale.

But it’s not all about frights: Disney+ continues adding to its Marvel slate with the much-anticipated second season of Loki, and period-drama fans can rejoice with The Gilded Ages latest batch of episodes and Brie Larson’s new show for Apple TV+. And that’s just scratching the surface. Here is The A.V. Club’s guide to all the major TV projects to keep you entertained throughout October.

Found (NBC, October 3)

Found (NBC, October 3)

Found | Official Trailer | Starring Shanola Hampton | NBC

Last month’s The Irrational isn’t the only new fall network show we’re getting on NBC this year. The network is pairing it with Found, a crime drama that focuses on missing people. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosley (Shanola Hampton)—who was once missing herself—has now made it her mission to look for those who are forgotten. Along with her crisis management team, she solves cases, but unbeknownst to anyone, she’s hiding a chilling secret (because of course she is—it wouldn’t be a soapy drama otherwise). The cast includes Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, and Karan Oberoi. [Saloni Gajjar]

The Sixth Commandment (Britbox, October 4)

The Sixth Commandment (Britbox, October 4)

The Sixth Commandment | Trailer - BBC

The rule alluded to in the title of this four-part, ripped-from the-headlines British shows is a biggie—it’s the “thou shalt not kill” one, in case you forgot (for shame)—and, as such, this series digs into a murder amid the backdrop of Christian faith. Here, the great Timothy Spall (Life Is Sweet, Secrets & Lies, and other Mike Leigh films) plays Peter Farquhar, a teacher who was killed by his lover and onetime student Ben Field (Éanna Hardwicke). The project premiered on BBC One last summer. [Tim Lowery]

Our Flag Means Death season two (Max, October 5)

Our Flag Means Death season two (Max, October 5)

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max

At long last, everyone’s favorite gay pirates are back! David Jenkins’ period rom-com returns for a second season, with the promise of delving into the unexpected romance between Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). After a rocky season-one start, Our Flag Means Death evolved into a shockingly sweet portrait of misadventures on the high seas. In the second season—which The A.V. Club will recap—Stede and Blackbeard navigate choppy waters while dealing with their equally choppy emotions. This time around, Minnie Driver joins the cast, which also includes Leslie Jones, Nat Faxon, Con O’Neill, Samson Kayo, Ewan Bremner, Kristian Nairn, and Vico Ortiz. [Saloni Gajjar]

Lupin season three (Netflix, October 5)

Lupin season three (Netflix, October 5)

Lupin: Part 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix’s breakout French hit Lupin returns for a third season after some behind-the-scenes drama (like that on-set robbery). It’s kinda ironic, too, as the series from George Kay and François Uzan follows ace thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy). Anyway, the goal of Assane, “a gentleman thief,” is is to seek revenge on a rich family who falsely imprisoned his father decades ago. He uses subterfuge, disguises, and other tricks on his mission, roping in his BFF, Benjamin (Antoine Gouy), along the way. Season three consists of seven episodes. [Saloni Gajjar]

Everything Now (Netflix, October 5)

Everything Now (Netflix, October 5)

EVERYTHING NOW | Official Trailer | Netflix

Sophie Wilde is shifting gears from horror (she led A24’s recent film Talk To Me) to British dramedy with Everything Now. In Ripley Parker’s show, Wilde plays 17-year-old Mia Polanco, who rejoins sixth form after her anorexia led to a lengthy hospital stay. She has to contend with the fact that everyone, including her best friends, has moved on without her. To try and catch up, Mia makes a bucket list of all the firsts she wants to try now, and finds a new community in the process. Stephen Fry, Niamh McCormack, Vivienne Acheampong, and Lauryn Ajufo co-star. [Saloni Gajjar]

Loki season two (Disney+, October 6)

Loki season two (Disney+, October 6)

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+

After two long years, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are back for more adventures through time in Loki, the rare Disney+ Marvel TV show to get a second season. We’re heading back to the Time Variance Authority with our favorite trickster god and his erstwhile partner Agent Mobius M. Mobius (the “M” stands for Mobius), though we don’t know quite what we’ll find when we get there since Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino, returning this season) killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors, also returning in a new incarnation) in the finale and set the timeline free. We do know that Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan has joined the cast as a repair technician, and we love that for him and for us. [Cindy White]

The Fall Of The House Of Usher (Netflix, October 12)

The Fall Of The House Of Usher (Netflix, October 12)

The Fall of the House of Usher | Official Trailer | Netflix

Spooky season has come to mean something very specific for fans of elevated horror, crying, and really juicy monologues. Mike Flanagan, the auteur behind The Haunting Of Hill House, The Haunting Of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and more returns this October for his final Netflix show, and he’s bringing the whole crew with him. Regular Flanaverse visitors will spot some familiar faces in the cast of this mashup of Edgar Allan Poe stories, including Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, Annabeth Gish, Zach Gilford, Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan, and T’Nia Miller. [Emma Keates]

Frasier (Paramount+, October 12)

Frasier (Paramount+, October 12)

Frasier (2023) | Official Trailer | Paramount+

Get ready to hum “Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs” again because Frasier is back, baby. The sequel to the long-running Cheers spin-off is joining a lengthy list of revived ’90s sitcoms. It will follow Kelsey Grammar’s iconic character as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to fulfill. None of the original cast members are returning as series regulars, but they could still make appearances. Instead, Grammar will be joined by Nicholas Lyndhurst, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Toks Olagundoye, and Jess Salguiero. [Saloni Gajjar]

Goosebumps (Hulu, October 13)

Goosebumps (Hulu, October 13)

Goosebumps | Official Trailer | Disney+ and Hulu

Just in time for Halloween, Hulu resurrects R.L. Stine’s acclaimed Goosebumps series. This one centers on five high school students who try to unearth their parents’ shadowy pasts while investigating a tragic death from years back. (The show draws inspiration from books like The Cuckoo Clock Of Doom, The Haunted Mask, and Night Of The Living Dummy in the process.) Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Rob Huebel, Anna Yu Puig, Miles McKenna, and Zack Morris make up the cast. [Saloni Gajjar]

Lessons In Chemistry (Apple TV+, October 13)

Lessons In Chemistry (Apple TV+, October 13)

Lessons in Chemistry — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Not long after it was published in April of last year and became an instant bestseller, Bonnie Garmus’ debut novel, Lessons In Chemistry, about a brilliant woman subverting the limitations of mid-century America, attracted Hollywood’s attention, with Apple securing the rights to turn it into an eight-episode limited series. Surrounded by stylish period details to rival The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Brie Larson stars as Elizabeth Zott, a research chemist who’s fired from her lab position and pivots to a TV hosting gig on a cooking show. There she finds her true calling; teaching an audience of mostly women homemakers about the wonders of science and self-determination. [Cindy White]

John Carpenter’s Suburban Dreams (Peacock, October 13)

John Carpenter's Suburban Dreams (Peacock, October 13)

JOHN CARPENTER’S SUBURBAN SCREAMS | Official Trailer (2023) Peacock

As the title suggests, the masterful John Carpenter is behind this Peacock horror anthology, a sort of mashup of true-crime documentaries and high-end, spooky reenactments. Suburban Dreams, which, yes, explores the darker side of American suburbia, is concoction of cinematic clips, press footage, and interviews, with each episode delving into first-hand accounts of folks who believe evil lives among us. [Saloni Gajjar]

Neon (Netflix, October 19)

Neon (Netflix, October 19)

Neon | Official Teaser | Netflix

Primo’s Shea Serrano teams up with Max Searle for Neon, a new Netflix series about three friends who move to Miami with the dream of conquering the Reggaeton world. Neon chronicles the harsh realities of the music industry and features plenty of original songs. The cast includes Emma Ferreira, Jordana Brewster, Courtney Taylor, Genesis Rodrigues, and Jordan Mendoza. [Saloni Gajjar]

Upload season three (Prime Video, October 20)

Upload season three (Prime Video, October 20)

Upload Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Greg Daniels’ amusing sci-fi comedy Upload is back for season three—and it’s about time after that shocking second-season cliffhanger. Set in 2033, the show follows Nathan Burrows (Robbie Amell), who dies and gets uploaded into an expensive virtual afterlife. While trying to solve his murder, he bonds with his very alive customer service rep, Nora (Andy Allo). In the new episodes, Nathan adjusts to his clone body while grappling with the possibility that he might die ... again. [Saloni Gajjar]

Fellow Travelers (Showtime, October 29)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime, October 29)

Fellow Travelers Official Teaser | SHOWTIME

White Collar’s Matt Bomer and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey entangled—quite literally, it looks like—in a complicated love affair? Oh, yeah, Fellow Travelers already sounds promising ... and hot, but mostly promising. The show follows the volatile and forbidden romance between Hawkins Fuller and Timothy Laughlin across decades and seismic events like the Vietnam War, the disco hedonism of the ’70s, and the AIDS crisis. Alison Williams and Chris Bauer co-star. [Saloni Gajjar]

The Gilded Age season two (HBO, October 29)

The Gilded Age season two (HBO, October 29)

The Gilded Age Season 2 | Official Teaser | HBO

Let’s breathe a sigh of relief as Julian Fellows’ star-studded drama finally returns with more period glamor. In season two, Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) works to gain a stronger foothold in New York society while her husband, George (Morgan Spector), gets involved in a battle against a growing union at his steel plant. And in the Brook House, Agnes (Christine Baranski) doesn’t approve of, well, anything. The A.V. Club will recap the show weekly. [Saloni Gajjar]

Other TV shows arriving in October 2023

Other TV shows arriving in October 2023

Sarah Sherman in Chucky; Courteney Cox in Shining Vale; Big Mouth
Sarah Sherman in Chucky; Courteney Cox in Shining Vale; Big Mouth
Photo: Syfy; Starz; Netflix

The Simpsons season 25, Bob’s Burger’s season 14, Family Guy season 22 (Fox, Oct 1) 

Chucky season three (Syfy, Oct 4)

Quantum Leap season two (NBC, Oct 4)

SurrealEstate season two (Syfy, Oct 4)

Doom Patrol season four (Max, Oct 12)

Shining Vale season two (Starz, Oct 13)

Rick & Morty season seven (Adult Swim, Oct 15)

FBoy Island season three (The CW, Oct 16)

Wolf Like Me season two (Peacock, Oct 19)

Big Mouth season seven (Netflix, Oct 20)

Bosch: Legacy season two (Freevee, Oct 20)

Elite season seven (Netflix, Oct 20)

Fear The Walking Dead season eight (AMC, Oct 22)

American Horror Stories season three (FX on Hulu, Oct 26)

Shoresy season two (Hulu, Oct 27)

