Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+

After two long years, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson are back for more adventures through time in Loki, the rare Disney+ Marvel TV show to get a second season. We’re heading back to the Time Variance Authority with our favorite trickster god and his erstwhile partner Agent Mobius M. Mobius (the “M” stands for Mobius), though we don’t know quite what we’ll find when we get there since Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino, returning this season) killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors, also returning in a new incarnation) in the finale and set the timeline free. We do know that Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan has joined the cast as a repair technician, and we love that for him and for us. [Cindy White]