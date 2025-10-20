Minnie Mouse boards the public domain horror universe with Screamboat 2
Steamboat Willie entered the public domain and almost immediately began terrorizing ferry-goers last year.Image: Signature Entertainment
When we reported on the trailer for Screamboat earlier this year, we wrote that three things in this world were certain: “Death, taxes, and the inevitable public domain horror movie about beloved children’s characters.” That may be true in our world, but in Steamboat Willie’s world, Nothing Stays Dead. That’s the title of the newly announced Screamboat 2, another full movie about the classic cartoon mouse terrorizing water-based commuters. “We had so much fun bringing these iconic characters to life with a bloody twist, and I look forward to returning to the world of Screamboat to create even more miniature murder and mayhem,” director Steven LaMorte said in a statement announcing the sequel, per Variety. If we can count on anything in this world, it’s that the public domain horror universe will just keep on chugging.