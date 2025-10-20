Minnie Mouse boards the public domain horror universe with Screamboat 2

When we reported on the trailer for Screamboat earlier this year, we wrote that three things in this world were certain: “Death, taxes, and the inevitable public domain horror movie about beloved children’s characters.” That may be true in our world, but in Steamboat Willie’s world, Nothing Stays Dead. That’s the title of the newly announced Screamboat 2, another full movie about the classic cartoon mouse terrorizing water-based commuters. “We had so much fun bringing these iconic characters to life with a bloody twist, and I look forward to returning to the world of Screamboat to create even more miniature murder and mayhem,” director Steven LaMorte said in a statement announcing the sequel, per Variety. If we can count on anything in this world, it’s that the public domain horror universe will just keep on chugging.

The original Screamboat saw Steamboat Willie (portrayed by Terrifier‘s David Howard Thornton) transform the Staten Island Ferry into the bloodiest place on Earth. In Screamboat 2: Nothing Stays Dead, he won’t have to do it alone. The new film “will continue the story and expand on the shocking cliffhanger ending of the first film—which teased the arrival of another murderous public-domain icon: Minnie,” the filmmakers teased in a press release. “Fans can expect the sequel to build on that legacy with even more outrageous set pieces and gruesome comedy.”

Variety reports that “most” of the cast (Allison Pittel, Amy Schumacher, Jesse Posey, and Kailey Hyman, in addition to Thornton) are expected to return, though no formal announcements have been made as of this writing. A lot of characters didn’t make it through Willie’s original rampage, so there’s a chance “nothing stays dead” refers to the humans on this hell ship as well. Production is set to begin next year. Perhaps we should all stay on land until we can be sure that Willie has been neutralized once and for all. (Just don’t venture into the forest, either; we’ve heard Bambi gets pretty angry when people do that.)