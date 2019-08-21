Reasonable DiscussionsReasonable Discussions: August 21The A.V. ClubYesterday 11:00amFiled to: Reasonable DiscussionsFiled to: Reasonable Discussions15SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsChange in-article videoGo to permalinkPhoto: Henty (Hulton Archive via Getty Images)Reasonable DiscussionsHere’s your weekly open thread. Thank you for making our site’s community vibrant, intelligent, and fun! AdvertisementShare This StoryRecommended Stories30 years on, Saved By The Bell’s grotesque nerds are a relic unto themselvesBrett Gelman talks Stranger Things, the “dark nobility” of his Fleabag character—and “iBrain”Succession pops the digital-media bubble: The A.V. Club reacts