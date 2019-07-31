Reasonable DiscussionsReasonable Discussions: July 31The A.V. ClubYesterday 11:00amFiled to: Reasonable DiscussionsFiled to: Reasonable Discussions63SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsChange in-article videoGo to permalinkPhoto: Philippe PACHE (Getty Images)Reasonable DiscussionsHere’s your weekly open thread. Thank you for making our site’s community vibrant, intelligent, and fun! AdvertisementShare This StoryRecommended StoriesSex, violence, and weirdness: The latest wannabe proves there’s no recipe for cult filmsOnce Upon A Time... In Hollywood... annotatedWith Fear Street, R.L. Stine emerged as YA’s preeminent teen slasher