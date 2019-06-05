Reasonable DiscussionsReasonable Discussions: June 5The A.V. ClubToday 11:00amFiled to: Reasonable DiscussionsFiled to: Reasonable Discussions15SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsChange in-article videoGo to permalinkPhoto: Fred Morley (Hulton Archive via Getty Images)Here’s your weekly open thread. Thank you for making our site’s community vibrant, intelligent, and fun!AdvertisementShare This StoryRecommended StoriesR. Kelly is not the only villain at the heart of Jim DeRogatis’ new book, SoullessThe wildest thing about Doom Patrol is how it carries on the work of Norman LearChernobyl is the scariest show of the year