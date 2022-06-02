Could the bubbly Sex And The City theme song ever sound like a mournful tune? Manhattan’s most famous female foursome have experienced well-documented turbulence, especially between stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. N ow, weeks after Cattrall opened up about not returning for And Just Like That... and her relationship with her former costars—who she called “colleagues” not “friends”—Parker has responded with her own side of the story.

Cattrall was not a part of the recent HBO Max reboot series (only in our dreams will Samantha ever attend one of Che Diaz’s comedy shows ), and during an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Parker addresses her absence.

“We did not ask her to be part of this [And Just Like That…] because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” Parker shared of her and costars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, who both reprised their roles. “That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning.”

Advertisement

According to Parker, problems began brewing in 2017, after a proposed third Sex And The City film “fell apart” amidst contractual demands from Cattrall. Afterwards, Cattrall was open about her contentious relationship with her former costars, claiming they were never really friends and alleging cruel treatment on set.

“It wasn’t that she said ‘no’ to the movie; it’s that the studio said ‘no’ to the movie, which, you know, happens,” Parker said. “Every actor has a right to ask for things, to have, you know, a contract that feels good to them. I never would have disputed that ’cause, frankly, that’s not my business. Were we [costars Davis and Nixon] disappointed? Sure. But it happens.”

Although Parker acknowledged Cattrall was a “huge contributor” to the original success of Sex And The City, she called Cattrall’s public statements “very painful” to hear, and not reflective of her, Davis, or Nixon’s “experience.”

“I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way,” Parker said.



Parker also addressed the ways outsiders talk about her seemingly nonexistent relationship with Cattrall. “It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’—a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight.’ I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with — ever. There is not a ‘fight’ going on,” she insisted.



She added, “There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a ‘catfight’ or an ‘argument,’ because it doesn’t reflect [reality]. There has been one person talking.”