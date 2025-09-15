All the winners at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards Adolescence, The Studio, and The Pitt were the night's biggest winners.

It was a big night for Adolescence and a lesser night for the Boys & Girls Club at the 2025 Emmys. Overall the Netflix limited series centering on youth violence won awards in every category in which it was nominated tonight, with 15-year-old Owen Cooper becoming the youngest winner ever in his category. The Studio also had a really strong evening, losing only the supporting actor and actress awards to Jeff Hiller in Somebody Somewhere and Hannah Einbinder in Hacks, respectively. The Pitt largely came out on top for the dramas, with Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa earning trophies for their acting.

Elsewhere, John Oliver continued his winning streak, while Stephen Colbert’s win earned rapturous applause and a standing ovation. Jean Smart’s also saw her streak for Hacks continue, and The Traitors won again as well. You can check out all the winners below.

Outstanding Talk Series

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Live Variety Special

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

