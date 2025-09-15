All the winners at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards

Beyoncé Bowl
The Oscars
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show
Saturday Night Live
Reality Competition Program
The Traitors
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series
Adolescence, written by Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham
Black Mirror, “Common People”—written by Charlie Booker, story by Charlie Booker and Bisha K. Ali
Dying For Sex, “Good Value Diet Soda”—teleplay and story by Kim Rosenstock, story by Elizabeth Meriwether
The Penguin, “A Great Or Little Thing”—written by Lauren LeFranc
Say Nothing, “The People In The Dirt”—written by Joshua Zetumer
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series
Adolescence—directed by Philip Barantini
Dying For Sex, “It’s Not That Serious”—directed by Shannon Murphy
The Penguin, “Cent’anni”—directed by Helen Shaver
The Penguin, “A Great Or Little Thing”—directed by Jennifer Getzinger
Sirens, “Exile”—directed by Nicole Kassell
Zero Day—directed by Lesli Linka Glatter
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Andor, “Welcome To The Rebellion”—written by Dan Gilroy
The Pitt, “2:00 P.M”—written by Joe Sachs
The Pitt, “7:00 A.M”—written by R. Scott Gemmill
Severance, “Cold Harbor”—written by Dan Erickson
Slow Horses, “Hello Goodbye”—written by Will Smith
The White Lotus, “Full-Moon Party”—written by Mike White
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Slow Horses, “Hello Goodbye”—directed by Adam Randall
Andor, “Who Are You?”—directed by Janus Metz
The Pitt, “6:00 P.M”—directed by Amanda Marsalis
The Pitt, “7:00 A.M.”—directed by John Wells
Severance, “Chikhai Bardo”—directed by Jessica Lee Gagné
Severance, “Cold Harbor”—directed by Ben Stiller
The White Lotus, “Amor Fati”—directed by Mike White
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
John Turturro, Severance
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Britt Lower, Severance
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Drama Series
The Pitt
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
The Studio, “The Promotion”—written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez
Abbott Elementary, “Back To School”—written by Quinta Brunson
Hacks, “A Slippery Slope”—written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
The Rehearsal, “Pilot’s Code”—written by Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola
Somebody Somewhere, “AGG”—written by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett
What We Do In The Shadows, “The Finale”—written by Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
The Studio, “The Oner”—directed by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg
The Bear, “Napkins”—directed by Ayo Edebiri
Hacks, “A Slippery Slope”—directed by Lucia Aniello
Mid-Century Modern, “Here’s To You, Mrs. Schneiderman”—directed by James Burrows
The Rehearsal, “Pilot’s Code”—directed by Nathan Fielder
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Comedy Series
The Studio
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
Shrinking
What We Do In The Shadows