All the winners at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards

Adolescence, The Studio, and The Pitt were the night's biggest winners.

By Drew Gillis  |  September 14, 2025 | 10:10pm
It was a big night for Adolescence and a lesser night for the Boys & Girls Club at the 2025 Emmys. Overall the Netflix limited series centering on youth violence won awards in every category in which it was nominated tonight, with 15-year-old Owen Cooper becoming the youngest winner ever in his category. The Studio also had a really strong evening, losing only the supporting actor and actress awards to Jeff Hiller in Somebody Somewhere and Hannah Einbinder in Hacks, respectively. The Pitt largely came out on top for the dramas, with Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa earning trophies for their acting.

Elsewhere, John Oliver continued his winning streak, while Stephen Colbert’s win earned rapturous applause and a standing ovation. Jean Smart’s also saw her streak for Hacks continue, and The Traitors won again as well. You can check out all the winners below.

Outstanding Talk Series

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live 

Outstanding Live Variety Special

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show

Saturday Night Live

Reality Competition Program

The Traitors

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series

Adolescence, written by Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham

Black Mirror, “Common People”—written by Charlie Booker, story by Charlie Booker and Bisha K. Ali

Dying For Sex, “Good Value Diet Soda”—teleplay and story by Kim Rosenstock, story by Elizabeth Meriwether

The Penguin, “A Great Or Little Thing”—written by Lauren LeFranc

Say Nothing, “The People In The Dirt”—written by Joshua Zetumer

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series

Adolescence—directed by Philip Barantini

Dying For Sex, “It’s Not That Serious”—directed by Shannon Murphy

The Penguin, “Cent’anni”—directed by Helen Shaver

The Penguin, “A Great Or Little Thing”—directed by Jennifer Getzinger

Sirens, “Exile”—directed by Nicole Kassell

Zero Day—directed by Lesli Linka Glatter

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Rob Delaney, Dying For Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying For Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Andor, “Welcome To The Rebellion”—written by Dan Gilroy

The Pitt, “2:00 P.M”—written by Joe Sachs

The Pitt, “7:00 A.M”—written by R. Scott Gemmill

Severance, “Cold Harbor”—written by Dan Erickson

Slow Horses, “Hello Goodbye”—written by Will Smith

The White Lotus, “Full-Moon Party”—written by Mike White

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Slow Horses, “Hello Goodbye”—directed by Adam Randall

Andor, “Who Are You?”—directed by Janus Metz

The Pitt, “6:00 P.M”—directed by Amanda Marsalis

The Pitt, “7:00 A.M.”—directed by John Wells

Severance, “Chikhai Bardo”—directed by Jessica Lee Gagné

Severance, “Cold Harbor”—directed by Ben Stiller

The White Lotus, “Amor Fati”—directed by Mike White

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series 

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

John Turturro, Severance

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, Severance

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Drama Series

The Pitt

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

The Studio, “The Promotion”—written by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez

Abbott Elementary, “Back To School”—written by Quinta Brunson

Hacks, “A Slippery Slope”—written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky

The Rehearsal, “Pilot’s Code”—written by Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola

Somebody Somewhere, “AGG”—written by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett

What We Do In The Shadows, “The Finale”—written by Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

The Studio, “The Oner”—directed by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

The Bear, “Napkins”—directed by Ayo Edebiri

Hacks, “A Slippery Slope”—directed by Lucia Aniello

Mid-Century Modern, “Here’s To You, Mrs. Schneiderman”—directed by James Burrows

The Rehearsal, “Pilot’s Code”—directed by Nathan Fielder

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series 

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Comedy Series

The Studio

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

What We Do In The Shadows

 
