New Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo video continues year-long process of shoving movie down throats With its "Day One" video, Sony and Marvel begin the essential work of making audiences aware that a new Spider-Man movie is in the works.

With superhero cinema’s weakening grasp over mass audiences in mind, Sony Pictures Entertainment has begun its public awareness campaign for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a movie that won’t release until July 2026. After giving webheads a sneak peek at Spider-Man’s new look, which sports a larger spider ensignia, visible webshooters, a traditional red and blue color scheme, and a distinct lack of CGI spider legs, Sony has released a new Tom Holland-narrated video of Spider-Man in action on location. It’s all well and good, but, Jesus, can we have five seconds to remember what happened on Iron Heart before diving back into the multiverse?

Apparently not. The studio is determined to convince us that this one will be different. It’s a Brand New Day—a Spider-Man: Brand New Day, if you will, and Sony’s dropping the “Home” naming convention and telling moviegoers that this Spider-Man will use “old-school” filming techniques like locations. In the video, Tom Holland returns to the set for his “fourth ever day one on Spider-Man” and meets with fans, including several children in Spider-Man costumes, which we need to remind our irony-pilled selves that this is who this is actually supposed to be for. And, thankfully, they seem excited for the ninth, mainline Spider-Man movie.