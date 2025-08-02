Tom Holland trots out brand new Spidey suit for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

As of this weekend, we’re now just slightly less than a year out from the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland’s return to the role of eternal super-dad seeker Peter Parker for the first time since 2021’s No Way Home. Yesterday, high-profile casting news about possible non-Spidey co-stars snuck out into the world. But today, Marvel has put the focus right back on Holland/Pete—and his arachno-sartorial choices—by putting out a video of Holland showing off his new suit for the 2026 movie.

The video shows Holland jogging in place like he’s about to head into the ring, psyching himself up for his big (if very short) fashion show. Then we get the turn and the reveal, showing that the new suit is—true to the movie’s suspected remit—brighter and more colorful than the one Peter sported in the Home trilogy of films. Also, you can tell Peter is a man now, because he is packing a much bigger spider insignia than he used to. That’s called confidence!

Holland—who works as an actor when not pursuing his true vocation, i.e., demurely shoo-ing away rumors he’s going to somehow end up cast as James Bond—then does the audience the kindness of showing what his Spidey will look like while staring out heroically into the middle distance, presumably at whatever the hell he’s going to be fighting or saving in this movie, don’t ask us what, Sony refuses to say. We then get a quick “We ready?” before he goes jogging off; this is apparently a jogging-intensive take on the character, from the material we’ve been given. (That is, this 20-second video clip, and almost nothing else.)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for a July 31, 2026 release. Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya are supposedly also all in it.