Jon Stewart defends Constitution, digs up Ted Cruz's Simpsons impressions on The Daily Show
After Thursday's Trump-approved show, The Daily Show returned to its natural state.Courtesy of Comedy Central
After playing nice with the administration on Thursday, Jon Stewart returned to The Daily Show to do what he does best: Make fun of Ted Cruz. But that wasn’t all that was on his mind with tonight’s main segment. It’s been a long day. After Disney reinstated Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump held a press conference about the unproven dangers of curing headaches. For the most part, though, Stewart focused on how flagrant the president has become and how bad Ted Cruz’s Princess Bride impressions are.