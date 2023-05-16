Well, that was exhausting. What Roman calls a “night of good TV” felt more like being carried away by a tornado, without any idea of when or where it would drop us back down to Earth. Yes, “America Decides” left us feeling pretty queasy, but with no doubt about who would lock in the top spot on our Succession power rankings this week. The runner-up wasn’t hard to pick either, though we can’t say we felt good about it.



As usual there was a lot of movement up and down the rankings. Some of the characters with momentum coming into the episode after last week saw their fates change dramatically. Others got temporary bumps that might give the impression of an upswing, but don’t count on it. While these rankings are usually open to interpretation, we had a concrete metric to apply for this one, with a handful of people having a significant influence on the presidential election, and the future of the country. We know how that turned out, so let’s see how it affected the rankings.