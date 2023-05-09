We wouldn’t really say anyone won this week’s episode of Succession. All the usual power players made strategic errors in “Tailgate Party,” and everyone got a little bloodied. And some made more grievous miscalculations than others. Following the center of power in this episode was like following the ball in a shell game; it didn’t stay in any one place for long.

The war between the Roy boys and Matsson heated up, as the “failsons” pivoted to their latest plan to “bleed the Swede” by getting regulatory agencies involved. Roman’s digging also led them to Ebba, who’s back in this episode and, as many predicted, may be the key to bringing Matsson down. Meanwhile, Shiv has her own agenda, but gets blindsided on both professional and personal fronts, and Connor’s decision to stay in the race or drop out may actually be a deciding factor in the presidential election. After an episode with a lot of ups and downs, here’s where everyone landed.

