Trump adds the Murdochs to the list of billionaires involved in TikTok purchase

Trump names the chairman of Fox News' owner, Newscorp, Lachlan Murdoch, and his father Rupert, to the list of potential TikTok buyers.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  September 21, 2025 | 6:55pm
Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images
Garnering a weary “cool, cool, cool,” from those concerned about the rapid media consolidation over the last few weeks, President Donald Trump announced Fox News owner Lachlan Murdoch is part of the billionaire consortium looking to purchase TikTok, per The Hollywood Reporter. After Trump delayed the congressionally approved TikTok ban for a fourth time last week, he hinted at some of the suitors involved in the sale. The group includes Oracle owner and occasional world’s richest man, Larry Ellison, whose son David recently acquired Paramount-CBS and installed a conservative ombudsman to monitor CBS News for bias, and the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, owned by Trump super donors Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. Murdoch’s participation should give TikTokers unfamiliar with these other names a fuller picture of who will run the country’s most addictive and popular social media app. “I hate to tell you this, but a man named Lachlan is involved,” Trump told Fox News’ Steve Doocey. “You know who Lachlan is? It’s a very unusual name, Lachlan Murdoch.”

Trump also hinted that “Rupert is probably going to be in the group.” Never fear, though. Trump assures TikTokers everywhere that the group is full of “really great people, very prominent people,” who are also “American patriots” who “love this country.” It’s huge news for a country in which a third of the nation’s adults and a majority of its teens use the app. According to a report from the Pew Research Center last December, a third of American adults and a majority of teens use TikTok, while 98% of the content comes from just 25% of its users. Meanwhile, Pew found that 17% of all adults get their news from TikTok, which makes it the perfect way for a consortium of conservative billionaires to lose some pocket change.

 
