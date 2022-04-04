Look, there’s only one major reason to tune into the Grammys broadcast, and it definitely isn’t so you can look deep inside the souls of Academy voters in order to try and fathom why the hell they’d give an award to Louis CK. It’s to see live performances from tremendous artists, who this year ran the gamut from Billie Eilish to Carrie Underwood. The A.V. Club decided to break down this year’s music offerings, and determine which were the best, via deeply scientific processes involving A) watching them, and B) saying, “hey, that was pretty good/pretty bad.” Here, then are the results of that rigorous evaluation, beginning with the worst and moving, ineluctably, to the finest in all the land—or at least the finest in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas tonight.



Note to desktop users: If you’d like to read this in a scrolling format (and why wouldn’t you?), simply narrow your browser window.