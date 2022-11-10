The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony will be available for the viewing pleasure of the general public in just over a week, and HBO has released a high-velocity teaser just for the occasion. The trailer kicks off with Robert Downey Jr. promising an absolutely “electric” night, and it doesn’t slow down from there.



The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022 | Official Trailer | HBO

As usual, the inductee list for the Hall Of Fame this year is both long and illustrious. In the Performer category, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will be inducted by Sheryl Crow, Duran Duran by Robert Downey, Jr., Eminem by Dr. Dre, Eurythmics by The Edge, Dolly Parton by P!nk, Lionel Richie by Lenny Kravitz, and Carly Simon by Sara Bareilles. Intercutting the inductions will be performances from Ed Sheeran, Steven Tyler, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Zac Brown Band, Dave Grohl, Sara Bareilles, and Olivia Rodrigo.



In the Musical Excellence category, the spotlight is on Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis this year. Judas Priest will be inducted by Alice Cooper, while Janet Jackson will induct Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Harry Belafonte and early blues master Elizabeth Cotten will receive honors in the Early Influence Category.

Three performers will share the Ahmet Ertegun Award this year, which highlights “non-performing industry professionals who... have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll.” Hall Of Fame co-founder Allen Grubman will be inducted by John Mellencamp, and producer Jimmy Iovine by Bruce Springsteen. Hip-hop mogul Sylvia Robinson will also be inducted.

Advertisement

Although the ceremony took place on November 5, the special will air this Saturday, November 19, at 8:00 P.M. E.T. It will also be available to stream via HBO Max.