Just a few days after the surprisingly compelling (if unsurprisingly low-rated) return of the Golden Globes, it’s time for the shadowy cabal of journalists that comprise the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to step aside and make way for The Critics of the Critics Choice Association. Going into the evening, the big nominees from the film side included Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, and Babylon, though fan-favorites Avatar: The Way Of Water, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Top Gun: Maverick earned loads of nominations as well. (It was a good year for movies, apparently.)

Everything Everywhere cleaned up in some of the biggest categories, taking home trophies in acting, writing, and directing categories before ultimately snagging Best Picture. In one of award season’s most competitive categories, Cate Blanchett beat out Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress, while Brendan Fraser took home Best Actor after being shut out at the Golden Globes earlier in the week.



On the TV side, Abbott Elementary led with the most nominations (six), followed by Better Call Saul with five; they won two and three, respectively. Barry, House Of The Dragon, The Bear, Reservation Dogs, and Andor were also in the running to win the favor of The Critics.

As is usually the case with awards shows these days, the first awards were handed out before the show had even really started, including a (well-deserved) prize for Best Acting Ensemble going to Glass Onion. The ceremony also had a number of notable absences, as nominees including Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Gleeson, and Colin Farrell tested positive for Covid in the days leading up to the ceremony. You can check out everyone who was able to attend (and what they wore) here, and the complete list of winners follows below.

Film

Best Picture

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, “Tár”

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best Young Actor or Actress

Gabriel LaBelle, “The Fabelmans”

Best Acting Ensemble

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Best Original Screenplay

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Production Design

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, “Babylon”

Best Editing

Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best Hair and Makeup

“Elvis”

Best Visual Effects

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

Best Comedy

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Best Animated Feature

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Best Foreign Language Film

“RRR”

Best Song

“Naatu Naatu,” “RRR”

Best Score

Hildur Gudnadóttir, “Tár”

Television

Best Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Best Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Best Limited Series

“The Dropout”

Best Movie Made for Television

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Best Animated Series

“Harley Quinn”

Best Foreign Language Series

“Pachinko”

Best Comedy Special

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

Best Talk Show

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

SeeHer Award

Janelle Monáe

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jeff Bridges