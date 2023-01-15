Just a few days after the surprisingly compelling (if unsurprisingly low-rated) return of the Golden Globes, it’s time for the shadowy cabal of journalists that comprise the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to step aside and make way for The Critics of the Critics Choice Association. Going into the evening, the big nominees from the film side included Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, and Babylon, though fan-favorites Avatar: The Way Of Water, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Top Gun: Maverick earned loads of nominations as well. (It was a good year for movies, apparently.)
Everything Everywhere cleaned up in some of the biggest categories, taking home trophies in acting, writing, and directing categories before ultimately snagging Best Picture. In one of award season’s most competitive categories, Cate Blanchett beat out Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress, while Brendan Fraser took home Best Actor after being shut out at the Golden Globes earlier in the week.
On the TV side, Abbott Elementary led with the most nominations (six), followed by Better Call Saul with five; they won two and three, respectively. Barry, House Of The Dragon, The Bear, Reservation Dogs, and Andor were also in the running to win the favor of The Critics.
As is usually the case with awards shows these days, the first awards were handed out before the show had even really started, including a (well-deserved) prize for Best Acting Ensemble going to Glass Onion. The ceremony also had a number of notable absences, as nominees including Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Gleeson, and Colin Farrell tested positive for Covid in the days leading up to the ceremony. You can check out everyone who was able to attend (and what they wore) here, and the complete list of winners follows below.
Film
Best Picture
“Everything Everywhere All At Once”
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Best Young Actor or Actress
Gabriel LaBelle, “The Fabelmans”
Best Acting Ensemble
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Best Original Screenplay
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
Best Cinematography
Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick”
Best Production Design
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, “Babylon”
Best Editing
Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Best Costume Design
Ruth E. Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Best Hair and Makeup
“Elvis”
Best Visual Effects
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
Best Comedy
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
Best Animated Feature
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Best Foreign Language Film
“RRR”
Best Song
“Naatu Naatu,” “RRR”
Best Score
Hildur Gudnadóttir, “Tár”
Television
Best Drama Series
“Better Call Saul”
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Best Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Best Limited Series
“The Dropout”
Best Movie Made for Television
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Best Animated Series
“Harley Quinn”
Best Foreign Language Series
“Pachinko”
Best Comedy Special
“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”
Best Talk Show
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
SeeHer Award
Janelle Monáe
Lifetime Achievement Award
Jeff Bridges