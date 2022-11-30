Christine McVie was, and forever will be, one of a kind. She was born Perfect—literally, her birth name was Christine Perfect—before marrying John McVie. She joined Fleetwood Mac alongside him in 1970, where she played the keys, sang, and wrote some of the group’s most beloved songs.

McVie also had a reputation for being one of the more demure musicians in Fleetwood Mac’s collection of big personalities, even if she didn’t necessarily completely agree herself. “I was supposedly like the Mother Teresa who would hang out with everybody or just try and [keep] everything nice and cool and relaxed,” she recalled to Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I enjoyed the storm.… Even though I am quite a peaceful person, I did enjoy that storm.”

The storm wasn’t just enjoyable, but, clearly, artistically lucrative. Of course, what follows is not a comprehensive list, but a reflection and a small tribute to Miss Perfect, Mother T eresa, Christine McVie.