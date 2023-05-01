The Met Gala is one of the main six or seven times a year that famous people get to dress fancy for the sake of dressing fancy. We’re not celebrating movies, we’re not celebrating television, we’re just celebrating dressing up, having money, and maybe some people’s ability to understand and adhere to a theme. This year’s theme at least isn’t very complicated: “In Honor Of Karl,” referring to famed fashion designer (among... other things) Karl Lagerfeld. That’s at least an easy theme to ignore, so all that really matters is the fashion—the only thing that ever really mattered anyway.

Here’s a slideshow of some of the most famous people to grace the Met Gala this year in their fabulous Lagerfeld-inspired attire, which we will continue to update as more famous people arrive.