The stars are out and dressing fancy at the 2023 Met Gala

The stars are out and dressing fancy at the 2023 Met Gala

Check out the most exciting Met Gala 2023 arrivals, including David Byrne, Taika Waititi, Nicole Kidman, and Phoebe Bridgers

By
AV Club Staff
Phoebe Bridgers (Getty Images), David Byrne (Getty Images), Vanessa Kirby (Getty Images), Taika Waititi and Rita Ora (Getty Images)
The Met Gala is one of the main six or seven times a year that famous people get to dress fancy for the sake of dressing fancy. We’re not celebrating movies, we’re not celebrating television, we’re just celebrating dressing up, having money, and maybe some people’s ability to understand and adhere to a theme. This year’s theme at least isn’t very complicated: “In Honor Of Karl,” referring to famed fashion designer (among... other things) Karl Lagerfeld. That’s at least an easy theme to ignore, so all that really matters is the fashion—the only thing that ever really mattered anyway.

Here’s a slideshow of some of the most famous people to grace the Met Gala this year in their fabulous Lagerfeld-inspired attire, which we will continue to update as more famous people arrive.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Natalie McQueen and Josh Groban

Natalie McQueen and Josh Groban
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
David Byrne

David Byrne
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Phoebe Bridgers

Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)
James McAvoy

James McAvoy
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)
Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)
James Corden and Julia Carey

James Corden and Julia Carey
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)
Ice Spice

Ice Spice
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/ (Getty Images)
Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)
Kodi Smit-McPhee

Kodi Smit-McPhee
Photo: Jamie Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue McCarthy/
Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)
Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Rami Malek

Rami Malek
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney
Photo: Mike Coppola
Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)
Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)
Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
