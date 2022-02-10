AMC Networks has given season renewals to several of its original series, including Creepshow, Kin, Slasher, My Life Is Murder, Bloodlands, and London Kills, as announced at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.



Irish crime drama Kin has been given a second season order. On Acorn TV, Bloodlands and My Life Is Murder have been renewed for a second and third season, respectively, and London Kills has been given the green light for seasons three and four. Over at Shudder, two of its anthology series—Creepshow and Slasher—have been given new installments. Will & Grace’s Eric McCormack will join Slasher: Ripper as the lead star.



Creepshow, executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), is based on George Romero’s 1982 horror comedy classic and brings to life a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. Production on its new installment is set to begin this spring.

For Slasher: Ripper, McCormack takes on the role of Basil Garvey, a “charismatic tycoon whose success is only rivaled by his ruthlessness, as he oversees a city on the cusp of a new century, and a social upheaval that will see its streets run red with blood.”

Slasher: Ripper is set in the late 19th century during a time where there’s a killer stalking the mean streets, but instead of targeting the poor and downtrodden like Jack the Ripper, The Widow seeks out justice against the rich and powerful. Kenneth Rijkers sets out to track down the killer, but his ironclad belief in justice may wind up being yet another victim of The Widow.

Kin charts the lives of the Kinsellas, a small but tight-knit crime family embroiled in a war against a powerful drug kingpin. The series also stars Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Clare Dunne (Herself), Aidan Gillen (Game Of Thrones), and Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones).

The second season will see the Kinsellas as the top dogs in Dublin, but killing Eamon Cunningham has created as many problems as it solved. And where once there was “the unbreakable bonds of blood and family,” now there is only suspicion, distrust and resentment. But the greatest threat to the family emerges from “within”—in the shape of ruthless, bullying, agent of chaos.

In season 2 of Bloodlands, James Nesbitt will reprise his role as DCI Tom Brannick. When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as legendary assassin—Goliath—Tom and the accountant’s widow, Olivia (Victoria Smurfit), must keep each other close.

As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, Tom and Olivia draw in Tom’s fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna) DCS Jacki Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch) and DC “Birdy” Bird (Chris Walley), as well as his daughter, Izzy (Lola Petticrew).



My Life is Murder returns with retired detective Alexa Crowe (Lawless) in 10 new episodes facing a new lineup of suspects—from eccentric billionaires and grieving florists to tango dancers and fiery fashionistas. Her small ‘found family’ returns as well: partner-in-crime-solving, Madison (Ebony Vagulans), charismatic detective Harry (Rawiri Jobe), and café owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu).

London Kills dramatizes the experiences of an elite murder investigation squad in central London, led by Detective Inspector David Bradford (Hugo Speer) and the core cast including Sharon Small as Detective Sergeant Vivienne Cole, Bailey Patrick as Detective Constable Rob Brady, and Tori Allen-Martin as Trainee Detective Constable Billie Fitzgerald.

In season 3, the elite murder investigation team deals with a series of killings—which turn out to be linked. It soon becomes clear that the killer has access to information from within the police service itself which forces them to ask the question: Are the detectives hunting one of their own?

Details are more sparse for season four, but it’s been revealed that after spending three season as the maverick of the series, Bradford goes off the deep end for reasons darker than anyone else on his team knows.