Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, October 22, and Saturday, October 23. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top picks

Invasion (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., series premiere): On the heels of Foundation’s arrival, Apple TV+ is launching yet another brand-spanking-new science-fiction drama. Created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, Invasion is set after aliens, well, invade the planet. The show follows perspectives of different people on continents across the world as they deal with increasingly scary situations. The cast is led by Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson, and Golshifteh Farahani. The drama premieres with three episodes, with new ones releasing every Friday. Keep an eye out for Danette Chavez’s review on the site later today.

Locke & Key (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., season two): “Based on a series of graphic novels and overseen by Lost’s Carlton Cuse, Netflix’s Locke & Key is an ideal horror-ish series for tweens and their parents. With more solid scares than a Disney Channel movie, but falling short of Stranger Things, it nestles into the Halloween month sweet spot between comforting and unsettling. Season two upholds the high bar set by the series’ debut.” Check out Gwen Ihnat’s full review.

Regular coverage

Foundation (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

The Great British Bake Off (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday, 11:29 p.m.): SNL alum Jason Sudeikis will return to the hallowed halls of 30 Rock but as a first-time host, with musical guest Brandi Carlile. Dennis Perkins will recap the episode.

Wild cards

Maya And The Three (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Jorge R. Gutiérrez’s animated fantasy drama centers on 15-year-old Mexican warrior princess Maya (Zoe Saldana). When underworld gods announce she must pay for her family’s misdeeds or the world will be ravaged, she embarks on a quest to fulfill a prophecy about three warriors who will appears to help her defeat these gods and save humanity. Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Gabriel Iglesias, Rita Moreno, Queen Latifah, Alfred Molina, Stephanie Beatriz, Rosie Perez, and Danny Trejo round out the incredible voice cast.

Inside Job (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Created by Shion Takeuchi, this animated workplace comedy is set in a secret, shadowy government organization, one that operates in a U.S. where all conspiracy theories are real. Kevin Johnson writes in his review: “Inside Job still feels hesitant with its reach, opting for a kind of ‘both sides’ acceptance of something so unhealthy and strange. The series’ foray into the world of secrets, lies, and pulled strings of shadow governments should have fun with everything around it, and when it does, it’s fantastic. Using all that potential to mine soap operatic daddy issues in this day and age is as overdone as a false flag claim.”

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing A Predator In Korea (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by John Choi and Rob Sixsmith, The Raincoat Killer is a three-part documentary series examining the case of Seoul’s notorious serial killer Yoo Young-chul, whose 20 victims include wealthy elderly people and sex workers. The series features previously unseen archival footage, interviews with the victims’ family members, detectives and lawyers in charge of the case, and profilers who directly interacted with the killer once he was apprehended in 2004.

Ricky Velez: Here’s Everything (HBO, Saturday, 10 p.m.): Executive produced by Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson, comedian Ricky Velez’s first HBO special showcases his ability to relate through humor as he delivers a hilarious set integral to his Queens upbringing.