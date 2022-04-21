The production of Aziz Ansari’s directorial feature debut, Being Mortal, has been suspended by Searchlight Pictures following a complaint on set. The film, based on Atul Gawande’s book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, was set to star Ansari, Seth Rogen, and Bill Murray.

The production company penned a letter to the cast and crew of Being Mortal, stating that “production cannot continue at this time” after looking into a complaint filed by an unnamed party.

The nature of the complaint remains unknown, but sources tell Variety that it was not directed at Ansari and it does not involve COVID-19 safety procedures. It’s been reported that Ansari and his producing partner have worked “exhaustively” to address the complaint and move production forward.

Being Mortal began shooting in March, and was half way complete before the suspension. In the letter, Searchlight expresses its desire to eventually resume production once more. The picture was originally set to premiere in 2023 and will likely be moved depending on how long the suspension lasts.

The full letter to the cast and crew follows:

Dear Being Mortal Cast and Crew, We know you are all concerned about the recent delays in production and want to give you an update. Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time. We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project. Our hope is to resume production and are working with Aziz and Youree to figure out that timing. Production will be in touch with you to share details on the wrap, and we will let you know as soon as we have more information to share.