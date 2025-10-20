Netflix runs back to Harlan Coben in Run Away first look James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, and Minnie Driver star in the prolific author's latest twisty mystery.

Netflix subscribers won’t be able to run away from Harlan Coben any time soon. The streamer has already produced nearly a dozen series adapted from the prolific author’s novels (Fool Me Once, Just One Look, etc.) and they’re about to add one more. Run Away stars James Nesbitt—who already navigated prior Coben mysteries Stay Close and Missing You—as Simon, a man who has it all figured out until his daughter, Paige (Ellie de Lange), runs away… twice. “Simon had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home,” a synopsis of the eight-episode thriller reads. “But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart. So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But it turns out she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence. In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever.”

Run Away is adapted from Coben’s 2019 novel of the same name. The show “is about family—about what we will do to keep our family intact, what secrets we keep within our family, and what secrets we keep as a family,” the author told Netflix’s Tudum. “Every time you walk past the house, there’s a whole universe that goes on behind that door and none of us have a clue what it is.”

The universe of Run Away also includes characters played by Minnie Driver (Ingrid Greene), Alfred Enoch (Isaac Fagbenle), Lucian Msamati (Cornelius Faber), Adrian Greensmith (Sam Greene), Ellie Henry (Anya Greene), and more. The series premieres January 1, 2026. If you want more Coben sooner, you can sneak over to Prime Video, which has a Coben show of its own, Lazarus, premiering this Wednesday. In the meantime, check out a first look at Run Away below: