Bella Ramsey reminds Last Of Us show haters that they can still just play the games

Bella Ramsey delivered some good news this week for haters angry about various things changed in the TV adaptation of video game series The Last Of Us, which they star in: Those video games continue to exist, despite having also been adapted into an HBO show. “You don’t have to watch it,” Ramsey’s advice continued. “If you hate it that much, the game exists. You can just play the game again.”

The performer—who could be said to have come up deep in hater territory, having caught initial attention for their well-loved performance in the latter days of Game Of Thrones—was talking on The Awardist podcast about negative opinions about their current show. (Ramsey, who’s non-binary, is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress for The Last Of Us.) Ramsey was asked about comments (both “good and bad”) from fans of the game series, who have been increasingly vocal as the show has rolled into The Last Of Us Part II territory, with thoughts on things like changing the timing of one of the game’s big reveals, or the fairly slow burn of its second-season pacing. Ramsey’s response was a polite but firm note that they avoid as much of such discourse as they can, and consider the games and the show to be very separate things. “There’s nothing I can do about it anyway. The show is out. There’s nothing that can be changed or altered. So I’m like, there’s not really any point in reading or looking at anything.”

When pushed to give a stronger message to the haters, Ramsey issued the above (and quite chipper) reminder about the games still being right there for you to play, along with an apparently heartfelt note that “If you do want to watch it, hope you enjoy it.”

Ramsey’s comments come not long after the slightly surprising news that Neil Druckmann—who wrote most of the story for the video games, and serves as their creative director—would not be involved directly in the creation of the show’s third season. The Last Of Us is nominated for most of the major Drama awards at this year’s Emmy’s, including for Outstanding Writing, Directing, and Series overall.

