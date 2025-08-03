Dropout's Brennan Lee Mulligan abandons American Girl dreams for Critical Role Dashing hopes for American Girl enthusiasts, Brendan Lee Mulligan has signed a new Dropout contract and heads to Critical Role as Game Master.

Earlier this month, Brennan Lee Mulligan, the host of Dropout’s Dimension 20, shocked the tabletop gaming world by announcing his retirement from rolling 20-sided dice to follow his passion: Cobbling adorable little shoes for American Girl dolls. However, Mulligan is putting those dreams on hold, yet again, to play more Dungeons & Dragons. According to Rolling Stone, during a live show in Indiana last night, the cast of fellow D&D-based series Critical Role announced Mulligan as their new Game Master. Mulligan is replacing long-serving GM Matt Mercer for Critical Role’s fourth campaign, beginning on October 2.