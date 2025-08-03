Dropout's Brennan Lee Mulligan abandons American Girl dreams for Critical Role
Dashing hopes for American Girl enthusiasts, Brendan Lee Mulligan has signed a new Dropout contract and heads to Critical Role as Game Master.(Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
Earlier this month, Brennan Lee Mulligan, the host of Dropout’s Dimension 20, shocked the tabletop gaming world by announcing his retirement from rolling 20-sided dice to follow his passion: Cobbling adorable little shoes for American Girl dolls. However, Mulligan is putting those dreams on hold, yet again, to play more Dungeons & Dragons. According to Rolling Stone, during a live show in Indiana last night, the cast of fellow D&D-based series Critical Role announced Mulligan as their new Game Master. Mulligan is replacing long-serving GM Matt Mercer for Critical Role’s fourth campaign, beginning on October 2.