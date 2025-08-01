John Krasinski silently confirms A Quiet Place Part III

Try to keep your celebrations as muted as possible when you read this next bit of news: John Krasinski is officially returning to write and direct A Quiet Place Part III. You can sign that to your friends, but don’t go shouting it from the rooftops. We all know what could happen.

Krasinski announced the news in a subtle Instagram post today that simply read “III” with a release date in the caption: July 9, 2027. Deadline elaborated that the creator and star of the original film will once again sit at the helm of the franchise. He probably won’t venture in front of the camera—his character didn’t fare too well in the first installment—but he’s also set to produce via his Sunday Night Productions banner. Plot details are still under lock and key as of this writing, with no confirmation as to whether A Quiet Place I and II stars Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds will return. Additional casting has not yet been announced.

The existence of this film doesn’t come as a total surprise. Krasinski has been teasing ideas for a return to his silent, apocalyptic universe since at least 2020, with chatter about a planned third installment—potentially with Pig director Michael Sarnoski at the helm—dating back to at least 2023. Sarnoski did lend his own chapter to the Quiet Place universe with 2024 prequel A Quiet Place: Day One, which followed brand new characters played by Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn. It’s unknown as of this writing whether Sarnoski will participate in the new film at all, or whether any of the prequel’s characters (or that cute, indestructible cat) will return. All we know is that if they do, they’ll have to do it very, very quietly.