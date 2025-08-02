Netflix grunts, strains, finally chucks Arnold Schwarzenegger's FUBAR on the cancellation pile

Can we all agree, as a group, that it was kind of weird that Arnold Schwarzenegger had a streaming TV show that nobody much liked or cared about? Former governor, previously the world’s biggest movie star, and somehow also occupier of the lowest rung on Netflix’s algorithmically baked tower of recommendations? It was odd!

Past tense employed there because this state of affairs has, suddenly, expired, as Deadline reports that Schwarzenegger’s TV series FUBAR has been kicked off the Netflix streaming schedule after two seasons. The series starred Da Big Man alongside Monica Barbaro, doing a sort of Alias-y, over-70 spin on True Lies, with a father and daughter both secretly working as operatives for the CIA and trying to stop that dang Diego Luna from blowing everybody up. The series debuted its first season back in May of 2023, and then rolled out a second season back in June 2025, which you probably remember because [note to self: Find someone who remembers FUBAR season 2 coming out back in June and find out why they did that.]

But we kid FUBAR, mostly because we never really knew what else to do with it: Yes, it’s kind of neat to see Schwarzenegger doing TV stuff, but beyond that very simple novelty, it seemed like a pretty basic spin on two very old premises, mixing “Fathers and daughters struggle to get along!” with “Netflix spy crap you’ve seen a million times!” Per Deadline, the series notably didn’t make much of an impact when it came back a few months ago, just barely cracking the streamer’s own Top 10 listings for the week of its premiere. (It’s possible that a two-year gap between seasons didn’t help; shows like Severance can survive that kind of momentum killer, but FUBAR, by all accounts, was no Severance.) In addition to Schwarzenegger and recent Oscar nominee Barbaro, the series also starred Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Guy Burnett, Carrie Anne-Moss, and Fortune Feimster, who, the law of averages suggests, presumably got off at least a couple of pretty good jokes during two seasons of show.