Jimmy Kimmel buys Emmy campaign billboard… for Stephen Colbert

There’s nothing new about shows and movies buying “For Your Consideration” billboards for themselves, reminding upward-looking Oscar or Emmy voters, come ballot time, about projects that might have slipped their vertically-oriented minds. It’s quite a bit less common, though, for a TV show to run an FYC campaign for one of its direct rivals… which is exactly what makes a recent gesture by Jimmy Kimmel so interesting. Per Variety, Kimmel recently put up a billboard at a major intersection in industry-central West Hollywood, featuring his face, the logo for his ABC show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and a simple message: “I’m voting for Stephen.”

Kimmel hasn’t been shy about his support for CBS colleague Stephen Colbert, whose Late Show will be ending next year, having been handed a cancellation that’ll go into effect at the end of its current season. Both Kimmel and NBC co-Jimmy Fallon have expressed their sympathy and unhappiness over the move from CBS parent company Paramount, which has sworn that it was entirely motivated by financial concerns—and not, say, Colbert’s vocal critiques of how the company has bent itself in pursuit of FCC approval for its upcoming merger with Skydance. Kimmel (who Donald Trump has gleefully suggested is “next” on the chopping block) minced no words in his assessment of the network’s conduct: “Fuck you and all your Sheldons CBS.”

Still, there’s a difference between some Instagram shit-talking and actually putting your show’s marketing budget where your mouth is, and Kimmel has clearly gone in hard for the latter. (The cynic in us notes that there’s no way Kimmel could campaign against Colbert in this climate and come out a winner—he either gets steamrolled under public sentiment or looks like a huge jerk if he actually manages to score the statue—but this is still pretty costly and public as far as public gestures of solidarity go, and pretty cool to see in terms of support a contemporary during scary political times.)