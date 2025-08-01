Rob Delaney will bring The Holiday to TV

Beloved Christmastime romantic comedy The Holiday is getting a reboot, with comedian Rob Delaney on board as a writer, according to Deadline. Apple TV+ is developing a television series adaptation, also tapping Krissie Ducker (Sweetpea) as a writer and executive producer. The series will retain the premise of the original film, in which an American woman and a British woman (played in the film by Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet) do a house swap and find love over their holidays.

Delaney is a somewhat surprising choice as one of the first hires for this project, but his involvement makes a certain sort of sense. Catastrophe, the rom-com series he created with Sharon Horgan, is also about international romance set in the U.K. (For further proof he’s great with romance, see also: Dying For Sex.) And as his family has been based in London for some time, so he brings an expat perspective that could serve the series well. Plus, he’s very funny. Ducker, whose writing credits include Prime Video’s The Assassin, came up as a writers assistant on Catastrophe.

Unfortunately, Deadline says Nancy Meyers—writer and director of the film—is not involved in the show. That’s a bummer for the show, and also a bummer for Meyers fans, who are still suffering the disappointment of Netflix canceling her $150 million movie. So instead of getting new Nancy Meyers, we’re getting old Nancy Meyers sans Nancy Meyers! The situation is not unlike when Mindy Kaling made a miniseries out of Four Weddings And A Funeral—an underwhelming reboot, to say the least. Hopefully Delaney and co. will have better luck with The Holiday, which is expected to get a greenlight once a couple “well-known actresses to play the leads” are locked in place, per Deadline.