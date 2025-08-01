And Just Like That… Carrie's story is coming to an end

With six seasons, two movies, and a revival, it seemed like the adventures of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) could go on forever. But on Friday, executive Michael Patrick King dropped the shocking news that “the ongoing storytelling of the Sex And The City universe is coming to an end.” The beloved and also much-maligned revival series And Just Like That… will be done for good at the end of the third season, which is currently airing.

“While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12,” King wrote in a statement shared to social media. “SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

Though King claims the decision is a creative one rather than a cancellation from the studio, the abrupt and shocking nature of the announcement, paired with the fact that Deadline reports King didn’t share this news with the cast of the show until the day before he shared it with the world, casts some doubt on that version of events. And as Deadline points out, ratings for the show have apparently waned over time. However, the outlet still notes that “the decision to end the series is believed to have been largely creative after fans already had gotten their update on Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte and storytelling no longer felt as urgent as it once did.”

Parker is, of course, supporting King’s story, writing on her Instagram that “MPK and I together recognized, as we have in the past, this chapter complete.” In a post celebrating the character of Carrie Bradshaw, Parker delivered something of a spoken-word poem eulogy over images from the show. She acknowledged that fans “loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her. The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt.”

To conclude, she emphasized, “AJLT was all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent of 380 that includes all the brilliant actors who joined us. I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so. I hope you love these final two episodes as much as we all do.”