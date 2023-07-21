Move aside, “Padam Padam.” Dance away, “Rush.” A new song of the summer just dropped, and—for only the second time since her conservatorship ended in 2021—it’s coming from the Queen Of Pop herself.

Britney S pears is taking her righteous anger all the way to the club in “Mind Your Business,” an intoxicating, high-energy screed against the paparazzi. It’s “Work Bitch” Britney at her best—the repetitive but hooky refrain of “mind your B” will almost definitely be stuck in heads across America after one listen, but we’re not complaining. Come on: it’s Britney, bitch!

will.i.am, Britney Spears - MIND YOUR BUSINESS (Official Audio)

The track also features frequent collaborator will.i.am, who has worked with the pop star before on earworms like 2013's “Scream & Shout” off the Black Eyed Peas singer’s #willpower and 2011's “Big Fat Bass.” Despite being pop royalty himself, will.i.am really just seems like he’s a huge Spears stan, which is, obviously, quite relatable.

In an interview with CBS Mornings about the track published yesterday, will.i.am reasserted the power of this relationship, saying, “I’ve been a fan, friend and supporter of Britney throughout the years... Supporter as far as a person that goes out and listens to her music, a support as far as somebody that’s there to help champion her through her times when she was fighting for her liberation. She is an amazing person.”

He continued:

Music is therapy for lots of people... Dancing is therapy for lots of people... And when you have that connection with music and rhythm and song and melody and harmony, and you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything that you’re going through, and I see that every time I see her dance on her Instagram. I light up because I see how much she loves music. To collaborate with her now and then—when you’re in the studio and you’re making music, that’s the only thing that matters—so I see the same light, the same joy, the same love and passion.

This is only the second track Spears has released since her highly-publicized conservatorship ended in 2021; the first was her 2022 collaboration with Elton John, “Hold Me Closer.” The pop princess also has a memoir, The Woman In Me, coming out October 24.