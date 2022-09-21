Messiah of method acting Andrew Garfield very bravely came forward and admitted that as a part of his process for Martin Scorsese’s Silence, he abstained from sex for six months. Fellow actor and talk show host Drew Barrymore finally broke her own silence to say what everyone’s been thinking: “Yeah, so?”

“What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time? I was like, ‘Yeah so?’” Barrymore says during the September 20 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“We buried the lede there, that’s the headline,” co-host Ross Matthews adds. “Drew can go six months, no big deal.” Some people accidentally go six months without having sex, much less seek praise for forgoing intercourse for a measly half-year. Come back to us when you go at least a full year without sex, Garfield.

Advertisement

The Under The Banner Of Heaven star recently took to defending method acting from the bad rap it has received over the last few years.

“There [have] been a lot of misconceptions about what method acting is, I think,” he said on an episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. “People are still acting in that way, and it’s not about being an asshole to everyone on set. It’s actually just about living truthfully under imagined circumstances, and being really nice to the crew simultaneously, and being a normal human being, and being able to drop it when you need to and staying in it when you want to stay in it.”

“It was very cool, man,” he adds. “I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time.”

Imagine getting so much regular sex that abstaining from it for six months leads to “trippy experiences.” W ell, you heard it here first: Andrew Garfield fucks.