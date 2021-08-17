

It’s been nearly 20 years and at least one plate of ruined spaghetti, since the release of 8 Mile, but Eminem will finally the get the chance to flex his acting chops once more. The rapper has been cast as Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr.—the drug dealer turned FBI informant—in an upcoming drama for Starz called BMF about the Black Mafia Family. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who has quite a few shows that chronicle the gritty history of the drug trade under his belt, is set to executive produce the new series.

BMF is inspired by the real life story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. The pair grew up in 1980s Detroit (which is, of course, Eminem’s hometown and home to the aforementioned 8 Mile Road ) and they experienced success in the drug trade that was unmatched at the time. The Flenorys became a bit like neighborhood celebrities and their stature and visibility skyrocketed once they began using the profits they made in the drug world to fund their hip hop ventures. Their foray into the music business was mostly just a way to launder the steady stream of money they had coming in from cocaine sales, but it didn’t mean that their BMF Entertainment wasn’t a success as well. At its peak, BMF Entertainment was promoter for hip hop acts including: Young Jeezy, Trina, Fabolous, and E40.

In addition to Eminem, other cast members include: Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (who is actually Big Meech’s son and will be playing his father in the series), Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus and Eric Kofi Abrefa. Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, rapper Kash Doll and Serayah will also make appearances. 50 cent serves as executive producer alongside Randy Huggins, Tasha Smith (who is also set to direct a few episodes), Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson, a nd Anne Clements.