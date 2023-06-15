EXTRACTION 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

As in Extraction, the action sequences are the whole game here, and they do not disappoint. There’s a helicopter landing on a train, lengthy car chases, some North By Northwest-inspired dangling from a ledge, and innumerable room-full-of-killers mano a mano fight scenes.

Most of these are done in what appear to be impossibly long single shots. The prior film had an 11-minute take; this time, one shot nearly doubles that. To the filmmakers’ credit, they admit that they used some editing trickery to achieve that effect. But these sequences are nonetheless truly impressive; you watch in amazement as the complicated fight choreography, involving dozens of stunt men and hundreds of gunshots and explosions, goes on and on.

The whole business with Tyler’s family—only hinted at in Extraction—gives the movie a little more emotional oomph, but make no mistake. This is still almost all action. And it goes without saying that, if you have any squeamishness about violence, this is definitely not for you.