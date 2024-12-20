Our favorite books of 2024

India Holton has become perhaps the most prominent author in what is a pretty niche mish-mash of subgenres: the romantasy of manners. That’s romance, fantasy, and comedy of manners all wrapped into one. You might’ve thought Holton was dropping the fantasy element when she wrapped up her Dangerous Damsels series about Victorian witches, pirates, and spies. but the first installment in her new series, The Ornithologist’s Field Guide To Love, also has a heavy helping of fantasy; you see, the birds are magical. Plus, her ornithologists are just as ruthless and adventurous as her pirates are.

Holton’s books are always brimming with whimsy, wherein the language and cultural strictures of Regency romance are a thin veneer for kooky capers and sexy, dangerous escapades. Like many of the author’s heroines, Beth Pickering is a brilliant woman with relatable foibles; like many of her heroes, Devon Lockley is irresistible, dashing, and down bad for his love interest. The Ornithologist’s Field Guide To Love is the perfect treat for the reader looking for something light, funny, and charming—maybe to break a reading slump, or maybe just to swoon at another beautifully spun romance. For me, it was all of the above, and I’ve never regretted putting another India Holton book on my shelf. [Mary Kate Carr]