Sylvester Stallone in a prestige mafia television drama just feels right, doesn’t it? Incredibly, it took until 2022 to make this happen, but the Tulsa King teaser has finally delivered on the inevitable.

The new Paramount+ series stars Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, A New York mafia capo who is released from prison after serving 25 years. “I married this life,” he narrates in the trailer. “And now, after keeping my mouth shut, I’m gonna see if it married me back.”

Spoiler alert: it did not. Instead, Manfredi is “unceremoniously exiled” to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where it’s obvious to himself and everyone else that he’s a serious fish out of water. “Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a ‘crew’ from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet,” reads the series’ synopsis.

Tulsa King | Teaser | Paramount+

Tulsa King is another jewel in Taylor Sheridan’s own empire over at Paramount. Best known for the growing Yellowstone cinematic universe, the streamer also hosts the Jeremy Renner-led Mayor Of Kingstown as well as the upcoming Lioness with Zoe Saldana.

In addition to tackling the first major television role of his career, Stallone also serves as co-executive producer on the series alongside Sheridan. On board as showrunner is Terence Winter, a veteran of The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire (so yes, he knows a thing or two about TV gangsters). David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood also serve as producers.

Rounding out the cast is Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund.



Tulsa King premieres on Paramount+ on November 13 .