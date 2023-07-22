Here are all the biggest trailers from this year's Comic-Con

Comic-Con is upon us, and while this year’s festivities are a bit less festive than previous years’ offerings—on account of all the actors being on strike, and all—that doesn’t mean the true stars of the annual convention aren’t out in force. That’s right: Trailers! Because who wants to hear an actor talk about their movies and shows , when you could actually watch parts of them yourself—possibly with a pop song that’s had its tempo altered in some ironically inappropriate way playing over it.

Here, then, are the hottest trailers from this year’s Comic-Con, including appearances from The Walking Dead, Invincible, and even a couple of TV shows and movies not based on the comic books of Robert Kirkman. (Including The Wheel Of Time, Interview With The Vampire, One Piece, and many more.)

Let’s dive in!