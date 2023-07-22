Here are all the biggest trailers from this year's Comic-Con

Here are all the biggest trailers from this year's Comic-Con

The Walking Dead, One Piece, The Wheel Of Time, Harley Quinn, and more all got new trailers at this year's Con

By
AV Club Staff
From left to right: Invincible, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, One Piece. (Screenshots: YouTube)
Comic-Con is upon us, and while this year’s festivities are a bit less festive than previous years’ offerings—on account of all the actors being on strike, and all—that doesn’t mean the true stars of the annual convention aren’t out in force. That’s right: Trailers! Because who wants to hear an actor talk about their movies and shows, when you could actually watch parts of them yourself—possibly with a pop song that’s had its tempo altered in some ironically inappropriate way playing over it.

Here, then, are the hottest trailers from this year’s Comic-Con, including appearances from The Walking Dead, Invincible, and even a couple of TV shows and movies not based on the comic books of Robert Kirkman. (Including The Wheel Of Time, Interview With The Vampire, One Piece, and many more.)

Let’s dive in!

Invincible season two

Invincible - Season 2 Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

Amazon’s surprisingly (for people who never read the comics, at least) dark blend of superhero action and comedy is finally (almost) back, once again following the life of would-be superhero Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun). Suffice it to say that things haven’t gotten any easier for Mark since that big reveal at the end of the show’s first season; also suffice it to say that Invincible still has one of the most amazing voice rosters in all of animation, with the new season adding such big names as Paul F. Tompkins, Rhea Seehorn, and—getting pride of place—cartoon legend Peter Cullen, who is, of course, best known as the long-time voice of Disney’s saddest little donkey, Eeyore. (Also: Optimus Prime.) In addition to the new teaser, Invincible also got a new release date (November 3, when the first half of the season will drop), and the announcement that a brand new episode, titled “Invincible Atom Eve,” is available right now. Whew!

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live SDCC Teaser Trailer | ft. Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira

Oh, you thought Michonne and Rick Grimes were done with The Walking Dead? Think again, because the zombie franchise continues to spin its wheels for some reason. At long last, we get confirmation that Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln are actually returning for a six-episode new spin-off. It’s not a myth, it’s real and it can hurt you. AMC released a brief teaser for The Ones Who Live at SDCC, with Michonne being understandbly mad that Rick is alive after she mourned him for years. What’ll they do next? We’ll find out in 2024, we guess. [Saloni Gajjar]

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Official Trailer

The Walking Dead’s resident badass goes tourist mode in the trailer for this latest spin-off of the series, which is set to premiere in September. (It already got a second-season renewal, too.) The plot of the series kind of looks like a more religious take on The Last Of Us, as some French nuns convince Daryl to transport a mysterious boy across the zombie-strewn French countryside. Of course, some humans also try to get in the way, because, we don’t know if you’ve heard, but man might be the real monster after all!

The Wheel Of Time season two

The Wheel of Time Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Amazon’s adaptation of Robert Jordan’s series of best-selling fantasy doorstoppers is finally back, bringing with it plenty more shots of young people looking very pretty, and Rosamund Pike looking very intense. The first season of Wheel Of Time took some flack, both for issues inherited from its source material, and a few of its own. We’ll note then, in watching the Comic-Con trailer for its second season, that The Great Hunt is a considerably more exciting book than first installment The Eye Of The World; at the very least, we’re excited to see Josha Stradowski’s Rand al’Thor start coming to terms with his big, scary destiny when the show returns on September 1.

The Marvels

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels | Official Trailer

As we noted earlier this week, Marvel—having largely ceded the territory of Comic-Con this year—kind of just shoved the trailer for its latest MCU movie out on to the internet. Still, The Marvels certainly looks lively enough, building on an earlier teaser trailer to show off the basic premise, which sees Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani’s superheroes (or at least superhero hopefuls, in the case of Vellani’s Kamala Khan) swapping places every time they use their powers. The Marvels lands in theaters this November.

A Haunting In Venice

A Haunting In Venice | Official Trailer | In Theaters Sept 15

Forget the MCU or any other film universe. The only one that matters, at least for fans of Kenneth Branagh, is his Agatha Christie one. Yes, Death On The Nile was atrocious (to put it mildly), but Murder On The Orient Express had some promise. Maybe the upcoming A Haunting In Venice will finally allow Branagh’s Hercule Poirot movies to shine. The trailer surprisingly looks…fun and creepy? And the cast is fantastic, including Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Kelly Reilly, Jude Hill, Camille Cottin, and Emma Laird. Hey, maybe third time’s the charm, okay? [Saloni Gajjar]

Solar Opposites

Solar Opposites | Season 4 Trailer | Hulu

Having recruited Dan Stevens—The Guest himself!—to replace co-creator and co-star Justin Roiland, Hulu’s alien sitcom is coming back for its fourth season soon. The theme this time appears to be perfecting the Shlorpian family, a process that seems to involve more than its fair share of bombs on buses. (Also, we’ll be checking back in on the hellscape of The Wall, where live is hard, and miniaturized.) Solar Opposites returns to Hulu on August 14.

Perpetrator

Perpetrator | Official Trailer | Shudder

Jennifer Reeder’s new horror flick doesn’t lack for intensity: The Shudder film’s new trailer goes heavy on blood and a queasy blend of comedy and horror, opening with a simulated school shooting, and only getting nastier from there. Kiah McKirnan stars as a young girl living in a town where young girls have a nasty habit of disappearing; meanwhile, Alicia Silverstone is eye-catching and ominous as an adult who seems to know too much about what’s actually going on. Perpetrator lands on Shudder on September 1.

Interview With The Vampire season two

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer | Comic Con 2023

New Claudia dropped! The teaser trailer for the second season of AMC’s Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire has a lot of lurid material for fans to sink their teeth into—but it also offers the first real look at Delainey Hayles as the new performer for Claudia, child-vamp companion to Jacob Anderson’s Louis. Meanwhile, the trailer also spends a lot of time with the Parisian Théâtre des Vampires, who, those familiar with this story will know, end up being horrifically impactful on Louis and Claudia’s un-lives. Interview With The Vampire returns some time next year.

Migration

Migration | Official Trailer

Illumination attempts to keep its Super Mario Bros. streak alive with a little duck hunt, tapping Kumail Nanjiani and Elizabeth Banks to play the parents of a brood of waterfowl. And, from the trailer, it certainly is an Illumination movie: some poop humor, a couple of craftily deployed pop songs, a heartwarming lesson waiting in the wings. Migration flies into theaters on December 22.

Killing It season two

Killing It | Season 2 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

The chaos continues as Craig Robinson and Claudia O’Doherty return for the second season of Peacock’s violent Floridian sitcom (courtesy of Luke Del Tredici and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Dan Goor). With encroaching swamp types (and a lethargic alligator named Buttercup) putting pressure on him, Robinson’s character Craig spends the show’s new trailer trying to stay alive—because you can’t pursue the American dream if you’re stuck in the stomach of a reptile. Killing It comes back on August 17.

One Piece

ONE PIECE | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix’s latest attempt to translate a beloved anime to live-action is certainly energetic enough, with Iñaki Godoy as classic goofball wannabe pirate Monkey D. Luffy. Building on an earlier teaser, the new trailer for the show demonstrates its devotion to the original manga’s cartoonish style—including a long look at early bad guy Arlong, who is, yeah, a fish-guy with a sawfish shark’s snout for a nose. One Piece debuts on Netflix on August 31.

Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake | Sneak Peek | Max

Adventure Time returns—even if fan-favorite characters Fionna and Cake seem to be stuck in a far more dour reality in the trailer for their new MAX spin-off. Fionna And Cake has all the hallmarks of classic Adventure Time so far: Beautiful animation, lovely music, and a general willingness to throw some truly weird stuff up on the screen for kids to consume. As for the plot, it looks to be a multiverse-type adventure, seeing the (originally fictional) Fionna and Cake running through multiple dimensions while being chased by an unknown enemy. Fionna And Cake arrives on MAX on August 31.

Harley Quinn season 4

Harley Quinn Season 4 Trailer | DC

DC’s most delightfully vulgar cartoon returns for its fourth season next week, on July 27, with Harley Quinn popping up at Comic-Con to promise “more sex, more drama,” and more “Bane being Bane” in the new season. Picking up where the third season left off, the show’s latest trailer sees Harley attempting the whole “hero” thing—which gets complicated when it puts her in direct conflict with her partner, Ivy. Can these two crazy lovebirds work it out without literally killing everyone on the planet? We’ll know soon enough.

The Monkey King

The Monkey King | Official Trailer | Netflix

The animated comedy The Monkey King is (hopefully) going to be the next big thing. Based on Chinese mythology, the film follows titular monkey, voiced by Jimmy O’Yang, who goes on an epic quest to defeat 100 demons and an eccentric Dragon King. The remaining voice cast includes Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Pang, Jo Koy, and Bowen Yang. [Saloni Gajjar]

