Sometimes, you just want to know who’s hosting SNL this week. Other times, you want to know who hosted the show two weeks ago. If that information is available, you’ll find it here, on the A.V. Club’s own list of Saturday Night Live hosts and musical guests for season 49.

Now, before we go any further, despite the writers of The A.V. Club being among the most powerful and incisive minds the internet has to offer, we cannot see into the future. So abandon all hope ye who enter here because you won’t find anything that hasn’t been reported elsewhere. This is simply a list of every announced host and musical guest from the 2023–24 season and nothing more. If that isn’t what you’re looking for, please, consider clicking this link to view all our wonderful SNL coverage, which is quite robust and insightful.

Advertisement

In the meantime, since the season recently started, picking up a few weeks late due to the WGA strike, the list is currently woefully underpopulated. It might leave the less discerning reader wondering if the show has been canceled. Fear not, Saturday Night Live is still an active production. Long story short: The show’s publicists have yet to take photographs of those iconic colorful index cards. Don’t worry. As we find out new hosts and musical guests, we’ll be sure to add them and that is our promise to you. Now a note to the reader, this list is going to read very dry, so please, we encourage impressions of late SNL announcer Don Pardo either aloud or quietly to liven things up a little bit.



Without further adieu, here are the hosts and musical guests for SNL season 49:

October 14: Host Pete Davidson and musical guest Ice Spice

October 21: Host and musical guest Bad Bunny

October 28: Host Nate Bargatze and musical guest Foo Fighters