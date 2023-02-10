While Everything Everywhere All At Once has returned to theaters following its whopping 11 Oscar nominations, fans of last year’s indie hit can also look forward to seeing its cast back together again on the small screen this spring. James Hong was just confirmed to be reuniting with his previous onscreen family members Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu in American Born Chinese.



Hong is not the only new addition to the Disney+ miniseries adaptation of Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel. Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show), Jimmy O. Yang (80 For Brady), Leonard Wu (Alita: Battle Angel), Lisa Lu (Crazy Rich Asians), and Rosalie Chiang (Turning Red) have also been announced as additional guest stars, joining Poppy Liu (Hacks). Along with Yeoh and Quan, the main cast also includes Ben Wang (Chang Can Dunk), Yann Yan Yeo (Modern Love: Mumbai), Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), Daniel Wu (Into The Badlands), Sydney Taylor (Just Add Magic: Mystery City), and Jimmy Liu, a former Taekwondo champion.

American Born Chinese follows Jin Wang, a teenage boy who finds fitting in at school even more challenging when a new kid arrives from China. Soon, he has no choice but to confront his identity when he finds himself drawn into the world of Chinese mythology, featuring the Monkey King from Journey To The West. In a new teaser for the series, Jin walks through a school hallway that’s still smoldering from a supernatural battle and finds a lot more than books and gym shoes when he opens his locker.

Locker Reveal | American Born Chinese | Disney+

Bob’s Burgers vet Kelvin Yu serves as showrunner and executive producer for American Born Chinese, with Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ Destin Daniel Cretton also executive producing and directing. Other directors for the eight episode series include Peng Zhang and Lucy Liu. Disney+ has yet to announce the release date beyond this spring.