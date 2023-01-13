We may earn a commission from links on this page.

It’s an Everything Everywhere All At Once reunion. Disney+’s upcoming drama will assemble the lead trio as Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu star in Disney+’s American Born Chinese. At the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) 2023 winter press tour, the streaming platform shared a first look at Yeoh and Quan’s characters.

American Born Chinese is based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novels of the same name. The coming-of-age series follows Jin Wang (Ben Wang), who struggles with his home and school life. However, the arrival of foreign exchange student Wei-Chen (Jim Liu) disrupts everything because Jin becomes involved in a battle between the Gods of Chinese mythology.

Yeoh, who won a Golden Globe for her EEAAO performance earlier this week, plays Guanyin, a Goddess known for mercy and compassion. Her co-star and fellow Globes winner Quan plays Freddy Wong, a former actor whose viral video brings him into the spotlight again. The cast includes Hsu, Yeo Yann Yann, Poppy Liu, Chin Han, and Daniel Wu.

At the show’s TCA panel, Disney+ revealed the first photos.

Quan, who returned to acting with EEAAO and American Born Chinese after three decades, told reporters he’s grateful for Hollywood’s progress in recent years. “When I started, it was difficult to be an Asian actor. There weren’t a lot of opportunities. I worked behind the camera for many years and was content, but the landscape has changed drastically now,” Quan said, adding: “I have to thank Michelle Yeoh for that.”

For her part, Yeoh told reporters that she was drawn to American Born Chinese partly because of executive producer Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed her in Shang-Chi. “It’s also time to share more of our culture,” she added.

American Born Chinese’s first season is set to premiere on Disney+ in spring 2023.