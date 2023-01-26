We may earn a commission from links on this page.

With 11 Academy Award nominations under its belt, it’s clear Everything Everywhere All At Once fever isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The film, which originally premiered in theaters over a year ago, will return for a third time to theaters this weekend, reportedly hitting around 1400 screens nationwide.

“SURPRISE! Everything Everywhere All At Once is back in theaters this weekend,” directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (collectively known as Daniels) shared via their official Twitter account on Thursday morning. “Over 1K screens!?”

After premiering back in March 2022, EEAAO already had a victory lap in theaters over the summer, when the film briefly returned to big screens with an additional eight minutes of bonus footage. The re-release also came complete with an introduction from Daniels.

So far, EEAAO’s in-theaters run has yielded a domestic gross of over $70 million, and a worldwide gross of over $104 million, per Box Office Mojo. Whether or not another weekend in theaters actually proves to mean more than a drop in the box-office bucket, Daniels’ decision to offer up a big-screen serving of their film just ahead of the Oscars certainly isn’t the worst strategy anyone’s ever come up with.

Celebrating the news of another cinematic weekend on his personal Twitter, Daniel Kwan writes that anyone and everyone has a good reason to see the movie, whether they “regret missing it in theaters,” “fell asleep watching it on an airplane,” or “want to hate-watch the film Cats style with your friends.”

“We’ve loved seeing all of your stories about your experience watching the film in a crowded theater and are just happy that more people might have the opportunity to share in that experience,” he concluded. “Whether it’s your 1st or 31st time watching it, I hope you get something out of it.”