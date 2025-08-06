Help fund Matt Pryor from The Get Up Kids' new album

We’re a few weeks overdue, but Matt Pryor from The Get Up Kids and The New Amsterdams needs the attention of every millennial who wore thick horn-rimmed glasses in high school and put far too many buttons on their Jansport. Earlier this summer, Pryor launched a Kickstarter to fund his new album, The Salton Sea, for a November 2025 release. With five days left on the clock, Pryor’s campaign is about $12,000 short, which leads us to ask, are you a bad enough dude to help fund Matt Pryor’s new album?

Need some convincing? That’s where the rewards come in handy because there are some good ones for recovering emo kids. There are the expected album pre-orders, test presses, and colored vinyl, but also one-of-a-kind incentives. Enjoy an original song written and performed by Pryor based on a questionnaire you fill out, a live one-hour concert and AMA session online, or, even better, an in-person private house show at a location of your choosing.

“The story that these songs tell is about that time in my life. Autumn rolling into spring because the winter was a blackout. How the good times were great until one day they weren’t,” Pryor said in a statement. “How I lost myself and hurt people that I care about. How I got help that didn’t stick and how I lost faith in the help that did. That I came out on the other side of the whole ordeal only to realize I am still a work in progress, that we all are.”

Pryor released the first single for the album a few weeks back, and dare we say, it’s giving Guilt Show vibes. Do people still talk like that? It doesn’t matter. Either way, check it out below or head over to Kickstarter to contribute.