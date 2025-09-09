Jon Stewart declares Trump our first Make-A-Wish president on a new Daily Show

Following a month-long hiatus, The Daily Show returned to Comedy Central tonight, and the show had its pick of the litter—news-wise. Like every day of the Trump administration, America is drowning in bad news. With Congress releasing President Trump’s unsettling birthday card to Jeffrey Epstein and the Supreme Court disregarding the Fourth Amendment and upholding ICE’s use of racial profiling, there is no shortage of horrors to crack jokes about. Yet, perhaps feeling the burden of a month off, Jon Stewart and The Daily Show opted to recap what they missed in the service of arguing that the president is a “Make-A-Wish kid.”

Much of Stewart’s commentary tonight related to Trump’s health. It may be unsurprising. How could The Daily Show ignore that, last week, many people thought the president was dead because he stopped posting for a few days? And his hands? His ankles? These comedy writers are flesh-and-blood people, who can’t resist the opportunity to play clips of British broadcasters calling Trump’s eyes lumpy and his “cankles” a “flashing neon signs of a body under pressure.” Who could?

The comments about Trump’s health fed into the larger point Stewart was making. Coupled with the scrutiny over Trump’s deterioration, all these fawning sycophants in orbit calling for him to receive the Nobel Prize for economics and offering him a FIFA trophy for being such a brave boy has the air of condescension typically reserved for very sick children. However, toward the end of the bit, Stewart reconsiders what kind of “Make-A-Wish kid” Trump might be, concluding that the kid from the “It’s A Good Life” episode of The Twilight Zone might be a better comparison. A whole community of people praising a petulant child for fear of being sent to “the cornfield” if they don’t shower him with praise and abide by his every demand? That does carry a certain Trumpian je ne sais quoi.