Spinal Tap to maybe say goodbye for real with Stonehenge concert film Spinal Tap At Stonehenge: The Final Finale was filmed at the actual monument and features guest performances from Shania Twain, Eric Clapton, and Josh Groban.

Spinal Tap’s end is finally ending (allegedly) with Spinal Tap At Stonehenge: The Final Finale. The concert film was shot earlier this year at the real monument in Wiltshire, England—one that, as far as this writer is aware, has never been in any danger of being crushed by a dwarf.

“I’m told this is it. They’re really serious this time,” said Kent Sanderson, CEO of Bleecker Street, the film’s distributor. “While this is ostensibly the end, how fitting is it that this actual-probable-send-off is shot, historically, at Stonehenge, the mysterious landmark that we now know must have been erected thousands of years ago purely to serve as the setting for the last act of Spinal Tap.”