Spinal Tap At Stonehenge: The Final Finale was filmed at the actual monument and features guest performances from Shania Twain, Eric Clapton, and Josh Groban.

By Emma Keates  |  October 23, 2025 | 12:51pm
Image: Bleecker Street
Spinal Tap to maybe say goodbye for real with Stonehenge concert film

Spinal Tap’s end is finally ending (allegedly) with Spinal Tap At Stonehenge: The Final Finale. The concert film was shot earlier this year at the real monument in Wiltshire, England—one that, as far as this writer is aware, has never been in any danger of being crushed by a dwarf.

“I’m told this is it. They’re really serious this time,” said Kent Sanderson, CEO of Bleecker Street, the film’s distributor. “While this is ostensibly the end, how fitting is it that this actual-probable-send-off is shot, historically, at Stonehenge, the mysterious landmark that we now know must have been erected thousands of years ago purely to serve as the setting for the last act of Spinal Tap.” 

Sanderson may be onto something. As Spinal Tap sings in their very factually correct hit single “Stonehenge,” no one “knows who [the Druids] were or what they were doing.” Who’s to say that they weren’t building the megaliths to one day host the legendary rock band? As Bleecker Street shares in a press release, this was the first-ever rock show filmed at the monument; for all we know, the stones were waiting for that day for centuries. 

Spinal Tap—the fictional (but also kind of real) band played by Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer—didn’t say their goodbyes alone. The concert film will also feature “show-stopping” guest performances from Shania Twain, Eric Clapton, and Josh Groban. It follows a re-release of the original 1984 mockumentary as well as Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, the Spinal Tap legacyquel that tried really hard not to get lost on its way into theaters last month.

Spinal Tap At Stonehenge: The Final Finale debuts in theaters and IMAX in 2026. Hopefully no drummers were harmed in its creation. Check out a short teaser for the film below:

 
