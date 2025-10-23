Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo set aside the avenging in Crime 101 trailer The Marvel stars reunite for a cat-and-mouse thriller, premiering February 13.

We’re used to seeing Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo fight side-by-side, but what if they were on opposite sides of the law? That’s the premise of Crime 101, in which the two Avengers play a cold and calculating thief (Hemsworth) and a determined cop (Ruffalo, playing a lot of determined cops lately). Cue up the “He’s a friend from work” memes to drop when the film premieres February 13.

Crime 101 boasts quite a prestigious cast for what looks like an average crime thriller. In addition to Hemsworth and Ruffalo, the ensemble is composed of Oscar winners and nominees including Halle Berry, Monica Barbaro, Barry Keoghan, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte. The story itself is adapted from Don Winslow’s novella and directed by Bart Layton (American Animals, The Imposter).

“Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, CRIME 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police,” a synopsis for the film reads. “When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices–and the realization that there’s no turning back.”

Hemsworth and Berry have said they cultivated a strong relationship on the film, with Hemsworth saying he was “in awe” of her and Berry expressing appreciation that he stood up for her on set. And of course, there was a level of comfort in the Marvel reunion. “I don’t care what people say; there’s always an overlap with you off-screen and onscreen,” Hemsworth recently told Esquire. “And if you’ve known each other a long time, there’s a familiarity. Once we got on set, there was almost a paternal relationship there, which I have felt with Mark. He was far more experienced when I came into the Marvel space, and certainly he has given me some wonderful advice over the years.” You can check out some first look photos of Crime 101 below.