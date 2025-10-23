Broadway musicians' union also avoids strike

Looks like the shows will go on. Local 802 AFM, the union that represents Broadway musicians, has reached a tentative agreement with the Broadway League (the trade association for Broadway producers and general managers), avoiding the possibility of a strike. The musicians’ union had previously said it would strike “immediately” if a deal could not be reached, after 98 percent of its members voted to authorize the action.

“United in solidarity, Local 802 Broadway musicians are thrilled to announce that we reached a tentative agreement at 4:30 am with the Broadway League that will avert a strike scheduled to begin later today,” Local 802 President Robert Suttmann said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “This three-year agreement provides meaningful wage and health benefit increases that will preserve crucial access to healthcare for our musicians while maintaining the strong contract protections that empower musicians to build a steady career on Broadway.”

Broadway musicians have been working without a contract since August 31. The union was negotiating for higher wages, increased job security, including for musicians who take on extra administrative tasks, and increased healthcare contributions from the league. The current rate, it said, would result in members or their families losing coverage. In negotiations, Local 802 pointed to this season’s high grosses as compared to last season, while producers argued that production costs have also increased. “On the heels of the most successful seasons in history, the Broadway League wants the working musicians and artists who fueled that very success to accept wage cuts, threats to healthcare benefits, and potential job losses,” Suttmann said in a prior statement.

On Saturday, Actors’ Equity, the union that represents Broadway actors, similarly avoided a strike after reaching a tentative deal with the Broadway League following “a marathon mediation session lasting until 6 a.m.,” its executive director, Al Vincent Jr., said in a statement. “This three-year agreement saves the Equity-League Health Fund while also making strides in our other priorities including scheduling and physical therapy access,” he added.

If the musicians had gone on strike, it would have impacted 23 musicals including Wicked, Hamilton, and The Lion King, per THR. The union last went on strike for five days in 2003.