A new entry in the bad birthday canon arrives with Bunny trailer

Call it a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day: “I upended the lives of the people I love most, my family. Also, it’s my birthday,” the titular character mopes in the newly released Bunny trailer. Mo Stark, who co-wrote the film with Stefan Marolachakis and director Ben Jacobson, stars as the unlucky birthday boy plagued by a series of unfortunate events. Bunny rushes from one crisis to another in this New York comedy, premiering in select theaters and on VOD November 14.

“Bunny is a streetwise hustler working a quick job when everything goes sideways fast. Thrown into a fight for his life, he turns to his best friend Dino for help,” reads a synopsis for the film. “What follows is one wild, sweltering summer day and night in their East Village tenement, as the two scheme with a crew of eccentric neighbors to cover up a dead body. With the NYPD circling, chaos reigns as the clock ticks and the heat rises. Bunny’s only goal is simple: survive the night without getting caught or killed.”

According to Harbor Picture Company, Jacobson was still working as a bartender just two months before principal shooting began on the film, which went on to premiere at the 2025 South by Southwest festival. The cast includes friends and neighbors who live in the tenement building in the movie, including the landlord. It was even shot partially in Stark and his wife’s (Liza Colby, who also stars) apartment. “Never in my life have I gone to work and done something like this. I think [Steven] Soderbergh said that the worst thing about making movies is not making a movie. And I couldn’t agree more,” said Jacobson, who cites Nick Gomez’s Laws Of Gravity and Woody Allen’s Husbands And Wives as inspiration. “Man, I love movies.”