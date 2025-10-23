Apple, Amazon, Comcast among funders of White House movie theater demolition
The White House movie theater is said to be renovated in what will presumably be President Trump's gold-finished image.(Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)
Several of the world’s wealthiest companies privately donated to the demolition of the United States’ most famous publicly owned movie theater. Per The Hollywood Reporter, without congressional approval, and during a government shutdown, which will see upwards of 40 million people lose food-assistance benefits, Apple, Amazon, and Comcast joined Google, Meta, Microsoft, T-Mobile, and former Marvel head Ike Perlmutter’s family foundation to demolish the East Wing of the White House. Among the casualties of this historic and unprecedented demolition of a publicly owned landmark—aside from the basic norms of a president not typically leveling the White House—is the White House movie theater, where President Trump once watched Finding Dory as his first “Muslim ban” sent his citizens into a panic. THR‘s sources say that “the movie theater will be modernized and renovated with the rest of the East Wing,” presumably with a golden Coke Freestyle machine that will never be cleaned.