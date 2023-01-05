Classic #1: No Way Out (1987)



No Way Out Official Trailer #1 - Gene Hackman Movie (1987) HD

The 1980s dined out on Cold War thrillers, but few proved to be as riveting as No Way Out. Directed by Roger Donaldson, Costner plays a seemingly straight-laced Naval officer in way over his head when a scandalous romance with a fiery Sean Young turns into a murder investigation that threatens to frame Costner for the crime and potentially expose a Russian operative deep within the U.S. government.

No Way Out is full of twists and turns that are never predictable and always compelling, and Costner excels at playing the beleaguered hero forced to outrun and outwit his own people to prove his innocence. It all wraps up with one of the most satisfying, and jaw-dropping, twist endings ever.