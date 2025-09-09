Family settlement determines eldest boy, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch, still dad's favorite In settling with his siblings, Rupert Murdoch's eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, will succeed his father as head of News Corp.

Proving the inherent falability of Jesse Armstrong’s award-winning series, Succession, the eldest boy will indeed be the successor to his father’s right-wing media empire. After settling in court with his beloved family members, Lachlan Murdoch, the eldest son of News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch, will continue in his role as the chairman of the Fox Corporation and Fox News’ parent company, News Corp, positions he assumed in 2023 when Rupert retired. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Murdochs announced a settlement to the siblings’ legal dispute over the family trust, which began last year. Lachlan’s siblings, Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch, and James Murdoch, have broken away from the family business and will become beneficiaries of a new trust funded through the sale of millions of Fox and News Corp shares, netting each sibling between $500 million and $1.1 billion.